Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady Set to Face Off in 2021 ‘The Match’ With PGA Stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau: Details

By John Jamison
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
The Match is back. Golf fans will remember last May’s competition, which saw Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning face off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. This time around, however, Brady and Mickelson return with a new set of foes. They will go toe to toe with long-hitting tour pro Bryson DeChambeau and hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 2021 edition of The Match is set for July 6.

The format will reportedly be the same as previous matches, featuring alternate shot match play. This time, however, The Match will take place at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Despite the loss, Tom Brady’s performance in the 2020 outing was electric. After a shaky start, he hit an unbelievable shot to hole out for birdie. Watch below.

The upcoming exhibition match will see the winningest quarterback of all time somehow even more accomplished. As the Tampa Bay Buccanneers QB, he led his team to a Super Bowl victory this year.

And just a year removed from his previous appearance, Brady’s partner Phil Mickelson will return to the exhibition match with an entirely different golf legacy to his name. Lefty just won the PGA Championship this past weekend, becoming the oldest player to win a major tournament. At 50 years old, he’s still bombing drives over 300 yards in the air. And that will prove invaluable considering his competition.

Bryson DeChambeau is licking his chops at the prospect of a 7,500 ft elevation. The Montana course will be perfect for the tour’s longest hitter. Don’t be surprised if DeChambeau tees up some 400+ yard drives. Aaron Rodgers is a slightly lesser-known quantity. Though, he should be able to hold his own as he’s performed well in celebrity pro-am tournaments in the past.

The Match Pits Hall of Fame Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Against Each Other Again

NFL fans know the history of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers all too well. The quarterbacks are widely considered to be two of the best to step onto the field. And though some consider Rodgers to have an edge in raw talent, Tom Brady has a far more impressive track record in terms of championships.

This past season, Tom Brady and his Buccaneers earned a hard-fought win against Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. The Bucs went on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs convincingly for the Super Bowl title.

The Match in July will see the two quarterbacks in a rematch of sorts. Considering all of the participants will be on live mics, it promises to be must-watch TV.

