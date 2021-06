Ariya Jutanugarn nearly ran out of gas Saturday in her quarterfinal match against Minjee Lee at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. But Jutanugarn, 4 up by the turn, managed to ride it out, and with a spot in the Sunday’s semifinal, would need to make it through another 36-hole day to earn a second win on the LPGA in the past three starts (she won the Honda LPGA Thailand at the start of the month).