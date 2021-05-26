Cancel
Indiana State

Push for $40,000 minimum teacher salary in Indiana puts pressure on rural districts

By Carson TerBush
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 8 days ago
After wrapping up the school year last week, kindergarten teacher Nicole Damm was right back in the classroom Monday planning summer school lessons. She’s working this summer to help her students — but also for the extra cash. As a first-year teacher at Southern Spencer Schools, Damm made $38,000, leaving her driving a 2002 Pontiac Firebird with a leaky roof for most of the year, and unsure when she’ll be able to redo the temporary plywood floors in her fixer-upper house.

Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

