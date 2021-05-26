Cancel
Charleston, WV

Operation Second Wave Update: Final Two Defendants Plead Guilty in Federal Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The final two defendants charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as “Second Wave” pleaded guilty this week and admitted their roles in a drug trafficking enterprise operating in and around Charleston and the Upper Kanawha Valley between 2018 and August 2020. Tonya Simerly, 36, of Montgomery pleaded guilty to traveling in furtherance of a racketeering enterprise. Steven Matthew Bumpus, 31, of Charleston pleaded guilty to theft of mail matter by a United States Postal employee.

