What time is the ‘Friends’ reunion? HBO Max preview, guest stars, host and watch parties.

The Friends Reunion starts streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight P.T. We're ready to pivot in our couches to watch the Friends Reunion online next week on HBO Max. Yes, even if no one told you life was gonna be this way, still living a socially distanced life watching the cast of the hit 90's show reunite over 17 years after it went off the air, we've got all the details you need to see the gang and their wacky list of special guests.