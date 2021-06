Seattle, Washington – A former manager of a Snoqualmie, Washington medical device company was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 14 months in prison for his scheme to defraud his employer of nearly $800,000 in used equipment sales, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Arunkumar Singal, 42, pleaded guilty to wire fraud on January 3, 2020. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones told Singal, “You put everything at risk for one thing: to add to your wealth….. You stopped because you were caught by law enforcement, but you continued to lie and deceive.”