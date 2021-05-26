Cancel
Fort Belvoir, VA

First Armed Forces Wellness Center opens at Fort Belvoir

By Paul Lara
Inside Nova
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Cashman was a retired Air Force brigadier general and airline pilot when disaster struck – at 52, he suffered a stroke. “Stroke survivors enjoy a window of unaided healing, where some brain function returns naturally,” Cashman said. But after about six months, the natural healing process seemed to slow, and further rehabilitation depended on his investment in therapy.

Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia StateAZFamily

The VA is getting billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large backlog of disability claims piled up with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Still, there is relief in sight for veterans who are waiting on decisions about their claims, 3 On Your Side has learned. Through the American Rescue Plan,...
Virginia StateWTOP

National Army Museum in Va. set to reopen in June

The National Museum of the United States Army will reopen its doors in June after closing in mid-December last year due to coronavirus concerns. The museum, located in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, opened for the first time on Veterans Day in 2020 before abruptly closing 34 days after it opened. “The...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Fairfax County, VAInside Nova

Fairfax aims to tweak rules on plantings in resource-protection areas

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Proposed code amendments to Fairfax County’s public-facilities manual would reduce the required number of trees and shrubs to be planted in Resource Protection Areas (RPAs), but would save money and perhaps lead to better plant longevity, officials said.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Fairfax foster parents of year lauded

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Scott and Marie Kokotajlo have been named by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the 2021 Foster Parents of the Year for Fairfax County. The couple was honored for serving as foster parents...
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Tysons Partnership Considers BID — The Tysons Partnership could become a business improvement district that would impose a tax to help fund its efforts to implement Fairfax County’s Tysons Comprehensive Plan. The district would be a first for the county, similar to what Arlington has around Amazon HQ2, but a majority of property owners would have to approve the tax. [Washington Business Journal]