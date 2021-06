Adrienne Simpson and Tyler Terry have been likened to the notorious criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde. Simpson and Terry criss-crossed multiple states spanning more than 1,000 miles in May, chalking up dozens of charges in a rap sheet that included a combined four homicide charges in South Carolina and Missouri — with investigators tying them to a fifth slaying in Tennessee — while also wounding three men in separate shootings and riddling six vehicles with bullets.