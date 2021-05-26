Best Outdoor Gear Deals of the Week

Sitting in the woods during a slow Southern spring, I have to acknowledge how well Woods outdoor gear holds up. Granted, it’s laughably overbuilt for such a soft-serve situation, the skies clear and the forecast is calling for a cloudless night. Founded almost 150 years ago in the Canadian hinterlands and worn on the backs of some hard men in harder climates, 60-degree Nashville evenings are a family reunion volleyball game in comparison. But this isn’t supposed to be a dirtbag review on how well its outdoors gear wears after 2,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail. These thoughts are designed around how well it holds up in everyday life. On how well it might perform over your car-camping weekend. On what to expect setting it up around a socially distance backyard fire pit. In short, if you’re planning for a major expedition, you’ve reached the wrong evaluation (and definitely the wrong writer, who prefers indoor plumbing more often than not). But if you’re looking for how a few pieces might fit into your upcoming summer, which might include a few jaunts to the nearest state or national park — well, have I got a company’s offerings for you.