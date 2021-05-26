Best Outdoor Gear Deals of the Week

Nothing says summer like grilling up easy summer recipes with a perfect char. Of course, you'll need the right grill to make the job quick, easy and low-mess. In the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances Lab, we've tested more than 50 grills over the years to determine which are the best you can buy, including gas, charcoal, kamado, pellet and portable options. We've cooked 56 steaks and 220 pieces of chicken to determine how well each grill sears, while keeping an eye on smoking and flare-ups. We've also toasted almost 1,000 pieces of bread on the gas grills to see how evenly they heat. In addition to performance, we assessed helpful extras like side tables, tool storage, concealed gas tanks and wheels for portability. These are the best grills you can buy in 2021: