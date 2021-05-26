Microsoft immediately announces a new generation of Windows

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Unlike Apple, which in recent years decided to change the way it updates its Mac operating system with annual revisions withCalifornian names, Microsoft prefers to space each new version of Windows with at least five years of separation between each one. . And if you remember, the current one we have hit the stores in the summer of 2015 to replace one of the worst OS that is remembered from those of Redmond: Windows 8. So now, when many of us thought that Windows 10 was gaining speed Indeed, with a complete, stable and efficient installation, news arrives from the company itself that they have already prepared the new generation, at least so that we can meet them this month, through an event where we will discover everything they are preparing for future computer (PC) remittances. There is already a date for the presentation It will be June 24 when the technology giant raises the curtain on its new operating system. Of the new version of Windows that, to this day, no one knows for sure what name it will adopt. The person in charge of putting this good news on social networks has been, neither more nor less, than Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President of the Group and head of Microsoft’s Modern Life, Search and Devices departments. In his commented retweet of another published by Microsoft, you can see some clues about what awaits us, which is nothing more than a new version of the operating system. Here we might wonder if it is a major update to Windows 10 or not, but from the meaning of Yusuf’s words, everything indicates that there will be news about what will be the next step of the company’s most successful OS. . You just have to look at the mythical photo with that huge Windows 95 box. Some sources point out that what is to come is the announcement of Windows 11, with improvements in the visual aspect and in other areas such as file management, working with online applications or improved bluetooth support. There are even those who openly affirm that this new OS could catch some of the novelties seen in Windows 10X and that, surprisingly, it was canceled by Microsoft itself just a few days ago. Perhaps this is the unequivocal sign that the Americans have preferred to start from scratch with another OS? We will know on the 24th …>