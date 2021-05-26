Cancel
Cross Country State Championship Parade Postponed

jenkintowndrakes.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the forecast of potentially severe thunderstorms, we are postponing our Cross Country State Championship Parade until Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:00 PM. These decisions are never easy, but in the interest of safety for all involved as well as our desire to have a great turnout, we believe this is the right decision. We also know that our community will come out on June 7 to celebrate and make these athletes feel special. As a silver lining, we are hopeful that some of our Track and Field and Tennis athletes perform well at states this week and can be honored at the June 7 event. The parade route will remain the same for June 7 and we will have a ceremony in the front cul-de-sac at 6:30 PM that evening. All are invited and encouraged to watch the parade and join us at 6:30 PM to recognize and celebrate these terrific student-athletes. (Please note that June 8 will now be a rain date for this event should inclement weather occur on June 7). Go, Drakes!

www.jenkintowndrakes.org
