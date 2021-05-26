Married People Are Revealing Their Biggest Wedding Day Regrets

Maria Izaguirre Graves’ Instagram feed is full of magazine-worthy photos from her January wedding to husband Julian Graves. In one, she’s twirling in a lacy, form-fitting trumpet dress; in another, she’s getting ready with her 12 bridesmaids, all in leopard print robes; in a third, she and her new husband are kissing under a giant flower arch, Maria’s long veil trailing behind her. “Everything I wanted came out so beyond perfect,” she wrote on the flower-arch photo. In another caption, next to a photo of cascading Spanish moss, Maria, 27, wrote that since The Notebook was filmed at their wedding venue, she decided to incorporate quotes from the movie on the cocktail napkins. “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds…”