Married People Are Revealing Their Biggest Wedding Day Regrets

Engaged couples may be ready to walk down the aisle and begin their new life together, but first they have to get to the ceremony. Couples have many options at their disposal regarding transportation on their wedding days. Limousines continue to be popular choices, but other vehicles also may fit your needs. According to The Wedding Report, a research company that tracks wedding trends, the size of the average wedding party has grown, which means a greater number of people may need a ride to the festivities. But couples also must decide how they will get to and from their ceremonies. Couples who want to arrive in style may want to consider the following options.