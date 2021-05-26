Cancel
Relationship Advice

Married People Are Revealing Their Biggest Wedding Day Regrets

By Claire Ballard
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeddings are often crazy and extravagant affairs, and once they are over a lot of couples wind up with regrets about their big day. Well, now some of those people are sharing. A recent thread on Reddit asked folks, “What’s the one thing you regret doing for your wedding day?,” and plenty of people were more than happy to chime in.

