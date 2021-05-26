Tuesday Ratings Scorecard: A Night of Season-Enders Leads CBS and NBC to Victory

This is the final Scorecard for the 2020-21 regular season and it could also be the final final Scorecard. With the future of the ShowBuzzDaily site uncertain at this point, I do not have a similar comprehensive source for ratings numbers that I can use to compile the data needed to produce the rankings. But as I said in the Weekly Roundup post, much of this is heading to irrelevance anyway. While the Big Four broadcast networks still pay close attention to the ratings numbers, The CW has evolved beyond that and the cable channels are producing less and less in the way of scripted programming. Should the ratings data continue to be available, I will produce the Scorecard in some format. But I believe that it is becoming less and less reliable for all but the Big Four broadcast nets, and those latter stations are producing less in the way of genre shows. The television landscape continues to change and Nielsen is still behind the times in how they compile viewership data. Perhaps that will change, though, and more reliable numbers will be available at some point in the future.