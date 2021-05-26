Cancel
Tuesday Ratings Scorecard: A Night of Season-Enders Leads CBS and NBC to Victory

By Marc Berman
programminginsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults 18-49: NBC: 0.7 rating/5 share, CBS: 0.6/ 4, ABC: 0.5/ 3, Fox: 0.2/ 2, CW: 0.2/ 1. In season finale news, NBC’s “The Voice” is certainly not what it used to be at 6.46 million (#2) and a 0.7 rating/5 share in adults 18-49 (#1) in the Tuesday 8-10 p.m. ET. It competed against part one of ABC’s “Mike Tyson: The Knockout”, which was left at the starting gate a just 2.60 million viewers #3) and a 0.5/ 4 (#3) in the demo. And it led to the 10 p.m. season-ending episode of “This Is Us” at 5.07 million viewers (#2) and a 0.8/ 6 in adults 18-49 (#1). Remember when this show was a much bigger attraction?

