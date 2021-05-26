Could This Be the Future for the Empty Lot at Maine & 4th?

Is it Beer? Is it a Mimosa? Is it Both? If you want to find out what exactly they are you in luck this weekend here in Quincy!. Brunch on the weekends may be the greatest thing of all time, its not breakfast, its not lunch, its this fabulous mix of the best of both lunch and breakfast. And to be honest one of the best things about brunch is there, more often than not, is alcohol involved. This alcohol is usually one of two things, Mimosas or Bloody Mary's, and while both of those options are fantastic (personally I am a big mimosa fan) some beer drinkers feel left out of the brunch drink options. Well never fear beer drinkers there is a chance for you to have a couple tasty brunch drinks too in the form of "Beermosas" and you can try some this weekend!