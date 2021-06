Horse trainer Bob Baffert was suspended after his horse, Medina Spirit, won the Kentucky Derby but tested positive for illegal drugs. This is reportedly the 5TH failed drug test in a year for trainer Baffert. However, he claims innocence and doesn’t have a clue how this happened. We wonder if the horse would have won without the boost from illegal drugs. Now – will Medina Spirit still be allowed to run in the next of the big three horse races?