Lassiter vs Houston County Live Stream 2021 GHSA Class 6A Baseball State Championship Finals Online Free TV Anywhere

By Marc Berman
 13 days ago

GHSA Class 6A Baseball State Championship Finals team as Lassiter takes on Houston Co. in the baseball state championship game on Wednesday, May 26 at 5:00 p.m. at Truist Park. Please note that no bags are allowed. The park will accept GHSA passes plus one but no school ID badges. The cost is $15 per ticket, and tickets are available on the GoFan website. Go, Trojans!

Houston County, GAscoreatl.com

Houston County sweeps Lassiter for 6A title to close out 2020-21 school year

Houston County celebrated its third all-time state title and first since 2016 with a 2-0 (2-1, 4-0) sweep over Lassiter in Wednesday night’s Class 6A championship at Truist Park–closing out the final GHSA sporting event of the 2020-21 school year. The Bears trailed 1-0 after Lassiter tacked on a run in the top of the third inning, but tied it up in the bottom of the frame with Treyson Hughes’ RBI single that drove home Ej Lewis—who was pinch running for Grant Hortman following his base hit to lead off the inning. The game remained tied 1-1 until Houston County found the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Andrew Dunford was walked to start the inning and advanced to third following a double by Coleman Willis. The Bears capitalized and Drew Burress hit a sacrifice fly to drive home Dunford. Houston County’s Brodie Chestnutt earned the win at the mount and his complete game included five strikeouts and just four hits allowed.
Houston County, GAPosted by
Audacy

Houston Co. sweeps Lassiter for GHSA 6A state title

On Wednesday, the Houston County Bears faced the Lassiter Trojans in the Georgia High School Association Class 6A state championship game, the final best of three series of the baseball season and the final sporting contest of the GHSA 2020-201 season. The Bears would open up the series escaping with a 2-1 win in Game 1 after taking the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
