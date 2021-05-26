Lassiter vs Houston County Live Stream 2021 GHSA Class 6A Baseball State Championship Finals Online Free TV Anywhere
GHSA Class 6A Baseball State Championship Finals team as Lassiter takes on Houston Co. in the baseball state championship game on Wednesday, May 26 at 5:00 p.m. at Truist Park. Please note that no bags are allowed. The park will accept GHSA passes plus one but no school ID badges. The cost is $15 per ticket, and tickets are available on the GoFan website. Go, Trojans!