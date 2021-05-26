Cancel
Tillamook, OR

June Dairy Parade returns to normal

By Covid-19
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 64th annual June Dairy Parade will feel a little more normal this year. When recent updates to state and federal COVID-19 guidelines removed the requirement for masks outdoors, it removed one of the largest barriers to allowing Tillamook to celebrate June Dairy Month with a traditional parade. Now, instead of an inside-out model as previously planned, the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce will revert back to “normal” with a regular parade, in which parade entries drive down the street, while spectators line the route to view the procession.

