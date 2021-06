Although one would think recycling is a relatively straightforward and simple process, you may sometimes have trouble finding out if certain materials are actually recyclable in your municipality. In some areas, certain things like rubber tires or e-waste can be recycled, while they aren't in others. That's why Green Matters spoke with a representative from the Recycle Coach app, Rafe Maqsood, who was able to tell us more about the app, major problems in recycling, and more.