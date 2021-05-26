Walter the Cat Plays With Precious Baby Deer in This Viral TikTok

Benee wears her own clothing. Photographed by Helena Murphy Reid in Auckland, New Zealand, in March 2021. The 21-year-old musician known as Benee first garnered attention in her home country of New Zealand when she started uploading covers of songs on SoundCloud, followed by originals like “Soaked” and “Glitter.” Meanwhile, placement on Spotify playlists like Lorem started to earn her a growing international fanbase, but the surprise success of her song “Supalonely” on TikTok at the beginning of the pandemic put her on a whole new level. The song, a collaboration with the American singer Gus Dapperton, became a Top 40 hit around the globe, and was streamed more than 6.9 billion times on TikTok in March 2020 alone. Its lyrics about being, well, “a lonely bitch,” were particularly fitting for the time. Benee, though, was barely aware of what TikTok was at the time. Instead, she was doubled down, finishing her debut album Hey U X, which features collaborations with Grimes, Flo Milli, and Lily Allen. As part of a larger exploration of Spotify’s emerging Lorem playlist, we spoke with Benee about her love of James Blake, dog adoption videos, and fighting to stay in music for the long haul.