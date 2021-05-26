$70 million water park takes shape in Foley

The South Baldwin Chamber welcomed a new popup location for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Foley just across from Walmart on Highway 59. You no longer have to wait on a blood drive event to donate. Schedule an appointment to give blood at your convenience. Located at 2159 South McKenzie Street, Foley. Walk-ins are always welcome or make an appointment to give at https://www.lifesouth.org/. Current hours of operation are Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Online calendar at https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/center/59.