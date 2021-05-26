Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

A Guy Left a Big Tip to Impress a Date, and Then Got Caught Trying to Secretly Reduce It

By Claire Ballard
hot96.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, a server told a wild story about a customer, and it went viral. A guy came in and spoiled his date, ordering expensive stuff, including an entire array of appetizers. When the bill came, he insisted on paying. It came to $289, and he left a generous tip of $100, almost 35%. Not long after they left, he went back into the restaurant alone, demanding that they reduce his tip to just $20, just 7%. The server says he was a jerk about it, saying that if it didn’t go through correctly, he’d dispute it with his credit card company. The server wasn’t happy and didn’t like being used as part of a show for his date, so she followed him out, ran up to his car, and tapped on the window. Then, in front of his date, she said, “sir if you want to reduce your tip from $100 to just $20, you’ll have to sign a new receipt.” She said the date was stunned, and the guy was just glaring at her.

hot96.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
Related
Shoppingkentlive.news

Act of kindness instantly repaid when woman let man jump queue at till

A woman who let a shopper jump in front of her in the queue at Aldi was shocked to find he instantly repaid her kindness - and she decided to pay it forward. The woman was queuing at Aldi on Monday afternoon with a trolley full of goods when she spotted a man who had just two items to pay for, reports The Echo.
CVSdigg.com

Guy Does An Uncannily Good Impression Of The CVS Pharmacy Voice

It's not the impression we expected, but it's the impression we deserve. Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg. The Guy Who Went Viral For Singing 'Unwritten' In A Car Is Super Creeped Out By His Online Fame. Meet Sean Kickham, a Natasha Bedingfield fan...
Relationshipswfxb.com

Impress a Date By Slowing Down and Wearing Your Seatbelt

According to a study, a lot of Americans wouldn’t date someone who has bad driving habits. Plus, about a fifth of those who were surveyed say they’ve ended things with someone because they were unsafe behind the wheel. Folks who abide by rules of the road are seen as more trustworthy, responsible and reliable.
WildlifePosted by
Vice

A Diver Got Caught in a Whale’s Mouth and Lived to Tell the Tale on Reddit

More details about the incredible story of a lobster diver who was nearly swallowed by a humpback whale before the mammal spit him out are now available on Reddit. With his son’s help, 56-year-old Michael Packard recently hopped on an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session and answered all the burning questions about his unique experience.
Video GamesGamezebo

Hit Guys Strategy Guide – Top 5 Best Hints, Tips and Cheats

Hit Guys is an action adventure game that sees you driving around, taking down targets and generally causing a load of carnage wherever you go. It’s fun, it’s frantic, but there are things you’re going to have to learn if you want to make sure you’re being the best hit guy that you can possibly be.
Apparelphillystylemag.com

Second Chance for A First Impression: Wardrobe Tips You Need

If you’ve recently found your personal style has a little extra slack in it, you’re not alone. As we return to the office after a year of Zooming and work-from-wherever, we turned to the best-in-biz style curators at Henry A. Davidsen, Master Tailors & Image Consultants. President and CEO Brian Lipstein walks us through some essential updates to your post-pandemic personal brand, starting with a deep-dive audit of your wardrobe.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Tips to Help Reduce Burnout

Burnout is a serious threat to your productivity. It often sets in when you work for extended durations of time without exercising the necessary precautions, such as taking a break. Fortunately, burnout is preventable by observing the following tips and tricks. Setting a Schedule. The number one cause of workplace...
Relationship Adviceatoallinks.com

8 ways to impress your match on the first date

Have you been preparing to head out on your first date with a like-minded match? Well, the best thing you can do is to prepare. While relationships go much beyond the first impression, your first date can actually have a lot of influence on your compatibility. Here’s how you can ace the first date with a match:
Public Safetyboxden.com

Floyd Home got robbed now he out for the guys

Last edited by Mickey Ganja; Yesterday at 03:28 PM.. Is greed when you work for it? I think he talking about brokies. How is he greedy when he worked hard for every damn thing he did?. You just suppose to be happy when someone steals from you?. only on boxden.
Hair CarePosted by
SPY

The Best Hair Pomade For Guys To Try in 2021

Styling hair doesn’t have to be a difficult or unpleasantly crunchy process. When you have the best hair pomade, you can achieve pretty much any look you want effortlessly. In recent years, a lot of guys have discovered the benefits of hair pomade, which is easy to use and easy to remove. For guys who want to achieve a particular look but don’t want to spend too much time in front of the mirror, hair pomade is a great option.
Relationship Advicethenewsgod.com

Black love in online dating: Tips for successful dating

Many single black people are on the internet seeking the right black person to love with a no idle lifestyle. Despite the huge number of singles available on different dating sites worldwide, many black singles cannot find the kind of partner they craved. This can be a result of not having the required tips in hand, among other things.