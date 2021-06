(Area) As we’ve already noticed this week, the barometer is rising in the month of June. The short term outlook, according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan will see warmer than average temperatures. “Getting us into the first half of June we are actually seeing a pretty good signal for warmer than average temperatures across much of the upper Midwest. In terms of precipitation, near normal conditions. That would be welcome news for the dry parts of the state, which is effectively most of the state.”