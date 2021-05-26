Fedora Linux 34 Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12
(Other stories by Marius Nestor) Users of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system rejoice!. The latest and greatest Linux 5.12 kernel series has landed in the stable software repositories of the distribution, and you can now update your installations to replace the now deprecated Linux 5.11 kernel. Fedora Linux 34 was officially released on April 27th, 2021, and it shipped with the Linux kernel 5.11 by default. Since then, users received regular updates almost every week, but now that Linux kernel 5.11 reached end of life, it's time to say goodbye and upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12.www.linuxtoday.com