Fedora Linux 34 Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12

Cisco packet tracer is a property software from Cisco networking company . And for learning purpose network engineers used this software . This software is also good for doing networking practices but coming to the point is we all known that windows is a most popular Os in ever but some users are using Linux for them we also have this power full tool for use . We all known that Linux is opensource so that it will works on some flavor of linux . In this blog i am taking an example of Ubuntu linux that based upon an Debian linux family .