Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Fedora Linux 34 Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12

By Marius Nestor
linuxtoday.com
 13 days ago

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) Users of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system rejoice!. The latest and greatest Linux 5.12 kernel series has landed in the stable software repositories of the distribution, and you can now update your installations to replace the now deprecated Linux 5.11 kernel. Fedora Linux 34 was officially released on April 27th, 2021, and it shipped with the Linux kernel 5.11 by default. Since then, users received regular updates almost every week, but now that Linux kernel 5.11 reached end of life, it's time to say goodbye and upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12.

www.linuxtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedora Linux#Linux Kernel#Software Updates#Default#Regular Updates#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to check your CPU in Linux

If you’re a Linux user and need to know your CPU hardware specs, there are many ways to find out. In this guide, we’ll focus on Lscpu, the cpuinfo file, as well as Inxi. This guide will show you how to use all of these tools to find your CPU specs on Linux.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
Softwareopensource.com

Pen testing with Linux security tools

The multitude of well-publicized breaches of large consumer corporations underscores the critical importance of system security management. Fortunately, there are many different applications that help secure computer systems. One is Kali, a Linux distribution developed for security and penetration testing. This article demonstrates how to use Kali Linux to investigate your system to find weaknesses.
Computersthezdi.com

CVE-2021-31440: An Incorrect Bounds Calculation in the Linux Kernel eBPF Verifier

In April 2021, the ZDI received a Linux kernel submission that turned out to be an incorrect bounds calculation bug in the extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) verifier. This bug was submitted to the program by Manfred Paul (@_manfp) of the RedRocket CTF team (@redrocket_ctf). Manfred Paul had successfully exploited two other eBPF verifier bugs in Pwn2Own 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Video Gamesbitchute.com

Project Brutality FreeDoom in ZDoom Linux

Project Brutality in FreeDoom with ZDoom for Linux. Recorded using SSR, frame rate and sound issues but free. ZDoom for Windows, Mac, and Linux can be found here:. *Uses .WAD files from the Doom or FreeDoom games. Project B…
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Softwarecloudpradeep.com

How to install Cisco packet tracer on a linux machine ?

Cisco packet tracer is a property software from Cisco networking company . And for learning purpose network engineers used this software . This software is also good for doing networking practices but coming to the point is we all known that windows is a most popular Os in ever but some users are using Linux for them we also have this power full tool for use . We all known that Linux is opensource so that it will works on some flavor of linux . In this blog i am taking an example of Ubuntu linux that based upon an Debian linux family .
Computerslinuxtoday.com

OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 RC Now Ready for Testing with Linux 5.12, Official AMD Vulkan Driver

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) In early April, the OpenMandriva team announced their plans to release one more point release for the OpenMandriva Lx 4 series before they move to the OpenMandriva Lx 5 branch, which is currently in heavy development. As such, OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 Nickel is now taking shape as the third installment in the OpenMandriva Lx 4 series, shipping with the latest Linux 5.12 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series, which is accompanied by the recently released KDE Gear 21.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.82 software suites, all compiled against the Qt 5.15.3 application framework with all patches proposed by the KDE Project.
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to play BioShock Remastered on Linux

BioShock Remastered is a re-release of the hit 2007 game BioShock, which focuses on an underwater city in the 1960s. The game runs excellent on Linux, thanks to some tweaks. Here’s how to get it working on your PC. BioShock Remastered on Linux. BioShock Remastered works on Linux quite well,...
Computersopensource.com

How Linux made a school pandemic-ready

More than 20 years ago, when Robert Maynord started teaching at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Monona, Wisconsin, the school had only eight functioning computers, all running Windows 95. Through his expertise in and enthusiasm for Linux and open source software, Robert has transformed the school community, its faculty, and its students, who are in kindergarten to eighth grade.
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to play Borderlands 2 on Linux

Borderlands 2 is the second game in the Borderlands franchise. In the game, the player is a vault hunter, hunting for a hidden vault of treasures. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Borderlands 2 running on Linux. Borderlands 2 on Linux. Borderlands 2 is native to Linux,...
SoftwareTechRadar

Microsoft doubles down on Windows Subsystem for Linux

Microsoft has officially announced the highly-anticipated update to its Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) that will enable users to run graphical Linux apps seamlessly on their Windows 10 desktops. Dubbed WSLg, the update was first previewed last month in April, before being formally unveiled at Microsoft’s annual Build 2021 conference.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft: Windows 10 Insiders can now can run Linux GUI apps

Microsoft announced today at the Build 2021 developer conference that support for running Linux GUI apps is now available via Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). The feature was first released one month ago and it allows Windows 10 users to run Linux (X11 and Wayland) applications with a GUI (graphical user interface) without using a virtual machine.