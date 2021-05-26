Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

LFCA Part 20: How to Improve Linux System Security

By Tecmint
linuxtoday.com
 15 days ago

(Other stories by Tecmint) This article is Part 20 of tecmint.com's Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) series. As we all know, the root user is king and wields unlimited privileges over the Linux system. However non-root users are limited to basic tasks. In addition, sudo users are only granted a certain degree of root privileges as deemed fit by the root user to perform specific elevated tasks.

www.linuxtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#User Security#Network Security#User Data#Lfca#Tecmint Com#File System Security#Basic Tasks#Sudo Users#Root Privileges#Specific Elevated Tasks#Non Root Users#Unlimited Privileges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwaretales-from-a-security-professional.com

Intrusion Detection Systems - Have they become useless? Or is there a way to improve the value of this security control?

Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS for short) does analyze captured network traffic. But as more and more network traffic is becoming encrypted, the IDS solution encounters more and more difficulties demonstrating its genuine value. Which changes in the network architecture need to be made to overcome this issue?. Even when the...
Computersopensource.com

How Linux made a school pandemic-ready

More than 20 years ago, when Robert Maynord started teaching at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Monona, Wisconsin, the school had only eight functioning computers, all running Windows 95. Through his expertise in and enthusiasm for Linux and open source software, Robert has transformed the school community, its faculty, and its students, who are in kindergarten to eighth grade.
Softwarelinuxfoundation.org

How relevant is Linux to networking?

I'm in the process of getting my ccent accreditation and hopefully a ccna not long after. I've played around a little with Linux and I've noticed some similarities between the Linux code and Cisco's networking code but it's not exact. Being entry level I don't know enough about either yet to say with certainty if there is a dual application or connection. Hoping someone here more experienced and skilled than myself might be able to shed some light on this.
Softwaresecuritymagazine.com

How DevOps has changed the way app security works (Part 2)

This is the second part of two articles. Please read the first article here. DevOps has made standardized application architectures obsolete. It’s time to rethink security instead. As discussed in my last article, the days when security teams could focus on a single, standardized environment like LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL,...
Computersphoronix.com

Archinstall 2.2 Released For Improving This Easy-To-Use Arch Linux Installer

Added to the Arch Linux install media back in April was Archinstall as a quick/easy installer for the Linux distribution. Released today is now Archinstall 2.2 as the latest advancement for this convenient Arch Linux installer. Archinstall 2.2 brings support for using GRUB as a secondary boot loader on installations,...
SoftwareTechRepublic

Strategies for improving enterprise network management and security

Hire the right people, remember every essential step, and put the right security policies in place with these downloadable guides. Modern businesses rely on good networks, and it's unlikely that's going to change in the near future. In fact, the dramatic shift to remote and hybrid-style work is actually likely to accelerate the need for good networking technology and standards.
Computersarxiv.org

Toward a Secure Crowdsourced Location Tracking System

Low-energy Bluetooth devices have become ubiquitous and widely used for different applications. Among these, Bluetooth trackers are becoming popular as they allow users to track the location of their physical objects. To do so, Bluetooth trackers are often built-in within other commercial products connected to a larger crowdsourced tracking system. Such a system, however, can pose a threat to the security and privacy of the users, for instance, by revealing the location of a user's valuable object. In this paper, we introduce a set of security properties and investigate the state of commercial crowdsourced tracking systems, which present common design flaws that make them insecure. Leveraging the results of our investigation, we propose a new design for a secure crowdsourced tracking system (SECrow), which allows devices to leverage the benefits of the crowdsourced model without sacrificing security and privacy. Our preliminary evaluation shows that SECrow is a practical, secure, and effective crowdsourced tracking solution.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Block Chain in IoT Security Market Outlook to 2028- Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Intel, Amazon.com, IBM, The Linux Foundation – KSU | #linux | #linuxsecurity

The “Global Block Chain in IoT Security Market Analysis To 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The Block Chain in IoT Security market report aims to provide an overview of the Block Chain in IoT Security market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Block Chain in IoT Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Block Chain in IoT Security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Velo How-To: Security Checklist

In general, your site is secure without you having to do anything. Wix takes care of that for you. However, there are certain situations where you have to take some precautions so that you don't expose your sensitive data to your site's visitors. Collection Permissions. You should always set the...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Run Linux Commands in the Background

Linux commands are a great way of interacting with the system using the terminal. However, sometimes it can take a while to finish the task at hand. This forces users to wait for a considerable time or spawn a new shell altogether. Luckily, you can run Linux commands in the...
Businessmartechseries.com

Corsha Improves API Security As Part of Venafi’s Machine Identity Management Development Fund

Corsha Inc., a leading API cybersecurity company, today announces a partnership through Venafi’s Machine Identity Management Development Fund, a program designed to dramatically expand machine identity management for the world’s leading businesses and government agencies. With this funding, Corsha will integrate with the Venafi Trust Protection Platform, Jetstack cert-manager and Jetstack Secure to provide a comprehensive, layered machine identity solution that protects APIs and enables full visibility and control of machine-to-machine communications.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Limit CPU Usage of a Process in Linux With cpulimit

When you're working on a Linux system, numerous processes run in the background. These processes take up system resources in the form of CPU usage and time. While in most situations, the OS manages these processes automatically, sometimes a resource-intensive process can over utilize the CPU due to heavy processing or poor development. The answer is usually to kill the process directly or limit its CPU usage to a certain limit.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

LinuxSecurity – Leading Provider of Linux Security News & Information, Unveils its New Website | #linux | #linuxsecurity

LinuxSecurity.com is the community’s central source for information on Linux & open source security. They follow the open source trends as they affect the Linux community & produce content that appeals to administrators, developers, home users, & Linux security professionals. United States – Since 1996, LinuxSecurity.com has served as the...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Preserve File Permissions While Copying Files in Linux

File permissions are an integral part of the Unix specification. However, there are certain things starting users are often unaware of, such as how to retain file permissions in Linux while copying them. Since copied files are essentially new files, their permission depends on the umask of the current user....
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Golioth Secures $2.5 Million in Latest Funding Round to Grow its IoT Cloud Solution | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Golioth, the cloud platform for hardware developers, announced it has received $2.5 million in a seed round in conjunction with a private beta launch for developers. This recent round of funding, led by Zetta Venture Partners, will go toward growth and the expansion of a developer community around Golioth. Additional investors in Golioth include Chris Aniszczyk (CTO of CNCF), Sam Ramji (CSO of Datastax), Shiva Rajaraman (Former CTO WeWork,) and Stephen Blum (CTO of PubNub.)
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Set the $PATH Variable in Linux

The $PATH variable is a crucial component on Linux and other Unix-like operating systems. It specifies a list of directories that hold various executables on the system and tells the shell where to look for these executable files. On a fresh Linux installation, the directories included in $PATH ensure that...
IBMcoursera.org

IBM Full Stack Cloud Developer Professional Certificate

This Professional Certificate will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a Full-Stack Cloud Native Application Developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them. This program consists of 10 courses with ample instructional content as well as hands-on exercises and projects designed to hone your skills and help you build your portfolio. No prior programming experience or Cloud background is required to start this program. You'll skill up with the tools and technologies that successful software developers use to build, deploy, test, run, and manage Full Stack Cloud Native applications, giving you the practical skills to begin a new career in a highly in-demand area. The courses in this program will help you develop skill sets in a variety of technologies including: Cloud foundations, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, GitHub, Node.js, React, Cloud Native practices, DevOps, CI/CD, Containers, Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Istio, Python programming, Databases, SQL, NoSQL, Django ORM, Bootstrap, Application Security, Microservices, Serverless computing, and more. After completing all the courses in the program, including the capstone project, you will have developed several applications using front-end and back-end technologies and deployed them on a cloud platform using Cloud Native methodologies.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) News: 03 June 2021 | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Each business day, MSSP Alert broadcasts a quick lineup of news, analysis and chatter from across the managed security services provider ecosystem. The Content: Written for MSSPs, SOC as a Service (SOCaaS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and MSP security providers — and those who need to partner up with such companies.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Ultimate Guide To Secure Linux OS Laptop For Free | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Linux belongs to the Unix family, which creates similar operating systems. The Linux kernel unites them. Unix-like operating systems are open-source operating systems that Unix influenced. People use Linux in their home and work computers, laptops, web servers, workstations. Moreover, people use Linux in government agencies. For example, the Brazilian federal government actively supports Linux. So you should know how to protect the Linux operation system.