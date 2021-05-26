OPINION/COLUMNIST: Fresh air works as well as anything...

If you could do college all over again and pick one superhero to be your roommate, who would you choose? "Iron Man" is the obvious choice, since parties would be epic and you'd have the best lab partner for chemistry every time. A case could be made for "Wonder Woman," whose first-hand experience with Greek mythology might come in handy as you get those humanities courses out of the way ... plus, you know, she has an invisible jet. But if you choose any superhero other than Ina Garten, you are doing yourself and the rest of your dorm buddies a huge disservice.