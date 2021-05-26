OPINION/COLUMNIST: Fresh air works as well as anything...
May has arrived and with it the warmer weather and a bumble bee buzzing around my kitchen door who doesn't seem to want to leave. Too bad my breathing is so impaired because there are a number of outdoor chores I could be working on. The backyard is a mess of weeds, overgrown vines and fallen branches from the old tree. Unfortunately, I can't seem to exert myself and breathe very well without the help of the oxygen. Arthritis in my lower back limits my activity as well. So what do you expect at age 96, you may ask and I just might answer, “ Too much.”www.wickedlocal.com