When the Lake Waccamaw Town Council meets Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m., transportation will be the focus of three agenda items. The council will consider lowering the speed limit on Canal Cove Road from 35 to 25 mph. Council members have been discussing the possibility for several months, Mayor Daniel Hilburn said, and the public works department has asked the N.C. Department of Transportation for its analysis of the proposal.