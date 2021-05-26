Upper Allegheny Health System To Pay $2.7 Million To Settle False Claims Act Allegations
PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), a health care system which operates several dental clinics in the Southern Tier of New York and in Pennsylvania, has agreed to pay $2.7 million dollars to resolve False Claim Act allegations. Under the settlement, the federal government will receive approximately $1.3 million dollars.www.shorenewsnetwork.com