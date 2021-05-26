Upper Allegheny Health System To Pay $2.7 Million To Settle False Claims Act Allegations

MINNEAPOLIS – A Staples man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for his role in the arsons at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building. According to court documents, on the night of May 28, 2020, Bryce Michael Williams, 27, went to the Third Precinct where a crowd of hundreds had gathered. At one point, the crowd began shouting, “Burn it down, burn it down.” Soon after, a fence that was designed to keep trespassers out of the Third Precinct building was torn down. Williams, along with other co-conspirators, breached the fence and entered the Third Precinct building. Surveillance video footage from the Third Precinct showed Williams standing near the entrance of the Third Precinct holding a Molotov cocktail while a co-conspirator (later identified as Davon De-Andre Turner) lit the wick. The Molotov cocktail was taken into the Third Precinct by Turner and was used to start a fire. Williams later threw a box on an existing fire located just outside the Third Precinct entrance.