Does A Preserved Moa Claw Taste Like Its Halo Counterpart?

Not that you need us to tell you (sticking an arm out the window or, better yet! sitting in your kitchen without the AC on will do the trick), but it’s summer again. Or it will be, after Memorial Day weekend. While summer is always the hottest seasonal sister, literally and metaphorically, this one feels like it’s going to be particularly spectacular. The little bright spots we’ve been reveling in all spring are widening out, and the next few months are likely to be filled with reunions, travel, live music, and a rare opportunity for aesthetic rebirth. What are you most excited about sharing with the world, now that you can? What are you excited to experience again? We made some moodboards to organize our thoughts.