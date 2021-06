I am a control freak. I like to be in control. I got my pilot’s license so I could fly an airplane for fun, but it also helped me understand what is happening when I fly commercial. So now I find myself explaining to other travelers that, while not a normal occurrence, landing with the malfunctioning flaps in the up position is something that all pilots train extensively for. Yes, that is something that happened to my wife and me on a commercial flight a couple of years ago.