Notre Dame Football needs some players to step up on defense, and Isaiah Foskey could be one of the bigger stars for the Irish in 2021. Looking at the Notre Dame Football program for the 2021 college football season, there is a ton of question marks on both sides of the ball. The offense is losing their signal-caller in Ian Book, as well as eighty percent of their starting offensive line, while the defense is losing their leader in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.