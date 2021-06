Rainbow Six Siege Operators looking for a boost to keep them in the fight will find a new source of healing when North Star, the second season of Year 6, launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. That healer’s name is Thunderbird, and she’s a new Defender hailing from the Nakoda Nation — a North American First Nation — who can deploy her Kóna Stations to deal out heals to any player in range, be they friend or foe. North Star will also include a free rework for the Favela map, as well as some impactful updates to Melusi, Smoke, Mira, and Maestro.