The season may be over, but that doesn’t mean that the Ottawa Senators are sitting back and relaxing. They have a few things to tackle this offseason, including contract extensions and the expansion draft, and none are more important than signing Brady Tkachuk to a long-term deal. Tkachuk established himself as the uncontested face of the franchise this season, playing with energy and skill, making his teammates better, and helping to create a sense of community on the young team. However, news of the negotiations has been quiet, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing; when Thomas Chabot signed his eight-year deal, very few details were leaked before the announcement.