When it comes to multisport training smartwatches, Garmin has traditionally had the longest feature list and the deepest analytics of any other brand. Nowhere is this more obvious than in its Forerunner 9xx line. This has always been Garmin’s most “sport-friendly” watch—while other lines like the Venu focus more on lifestyle and the fenix line focuses slightly more on outdoor/adventure activities. The new Enduro line has seemingly split the difference between the outdoorsiness of the fenix and the Forerunner, but the Forerunner is still typically the line ready-made for triathletes. The latest version of their maximal Forerunner 945 now adds LTE cellular service into the mix, but only for a few, mostly pre-existing functions. Read on for our extended review for what that all means (and doesn’t mean).