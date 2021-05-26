SWINTON Was a Vision in Blue 19 Years Ago

Listen, getting highlights or going lighter in your hair color is totally fun in theory, but the constant touch-up appointments are kind of a drag IMO. That’s why I’m super into the shadow root trend right now, which involves adding a touch of depth right at the roots for a softer, lower-maintenance look. IMO, it’s the perfect summer hair color (especially if you plan on spending time in the sun), and these inspo pics are about to convince you to give it a try. Ahead, 29 shadow root hair color ideas that’ll have you DMing your colorist by the end of this sentence. But first...