Elections

SWINTON Was a Vision in Blue 19 Years Ago

By Heather
gofugyourself.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI found this photo and thought that perhaps, on this Wednesday, we all needed SWINTON to level us with some direct eye contact and the merest hint that yes, she IS a sorceress from the deep sea who has taken human form to work some land magic. Cross her palm with two bits and promise fealty, and a sparkling sapphire-tinted talisman could be yours, to tuck on your person and slowly work its charm. “Come to me,” she is saying, flicking open the coat. “You, too, could live life in ALL CAPS.”

