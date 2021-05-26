Overwatch 2 will 'almost certainly' get a beta, Switch version will have 'compromises'
Nothing is a given in the world of Blizzard. The phrases "soon" and "Blizzard Time (tm)" aren't just jokes, they're a reality. While the "gameplay first" mantra wanes a bit from project to project in modern times, for the most part, Blizzard gets a decent chunk of time to create their games, with the aim of supporting them for long periods of time. And as we wait for Overwatch 2, people have a lot of questions.www.destructoid.com