The Linux Mint team have published their monthly newsletter for May. The newsletter mentions a number of improvements and new features coming in the next version of Linux Mint (version 20.2 Beta is expected to be released in mid-June). Among the upcoming features are a bulk file renaming tool for Cinnamon and MATE along with compression options for the Warpinator file sharing tool. Plus the Nemo file manager will be able to handle content searches. "Nemo will feature content search. Until now you could only search for files. In Nemo 5.0 you’ll be able to combine file search and content search, i.e. files which are named a certain way and/or which contain particular words. Regular expressions and recursive folder searches will be supported." Additional information can be found in the distribution's newsletter.