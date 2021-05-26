Cancel
Fug Nation Loves Blouses You Can Wear Back Into The Office

By Jessica
Cover picture for the articleIt has come to my attention that several of you are going back into your offices more often/are sick of your current work shirts and just need some new Lady Blouses. And I sympathize! I went to dinner (!!!!!) this weekend for the first time in over a year and I just stared at my closet like….how does this work? (As a longtime work from home-r, I have long spent my workdays in something schlubby but the last year had also shoved me into a place of essentially zero human effort in terms of clothing and re-entry was a bit of a shocker.) And it turns out, as I have just learned from the time it took me to write this post, that there are some really wild blouses happening out there right now — shirt designers, too, were apparently really going through it! — so I have attempted to curate what I’m going to call A Bunch Of Pretty Normal Work Shirts. Like, none of these are going to get you on a street style round-up — well, maybe the one with all the giraffes? I did get some sassy patterns — but you CAN wear them to your Monday morning meeting and no one is going to be like, “wow, that’s quite a top!!! I did not know tops did that!”

