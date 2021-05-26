Fug Nation Loves Blouses You Can Wear Back Into The Office

It has come to my attention that several of you are going back into your offices more often/are sick of your current work shirts and just need some new Lady Blouses. And I sympathize! I went to dinner (!!!!!) this weekend for the first time in over a year and I just stared at my closet like….how does this work? (As a longtime work from home-r, I have long spent my workdays in something schlubby but the last year had also shoved me into a place of essentially zero human effort in terms of clothing and re-entry was a bit of a shocker.) And it turns out, as I have just learned from the time it took me to write this post, that there are some really wild blouses happening out there right now — shirt designers, too, were apparently really going through it! — so I have attempted to curate what I’m going to call A Bunch Of Pretty Normal Work Shirts. Like, none of these are going to get you on a street style round-up — well, maybe the one with all the giraffes? I did get some sassy patterns — but you CAN wear them to your Monday morning meeting and no one is going to be like, “wow, that’s quite a top!!! I did not know tops did that!”