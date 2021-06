Cade Cunningham was the consensus No. 1 draft pick during the college basketball season but there are going to be some teams that will give Jalen Green a serious look at the top spot after what scouts saw him do against NBA talent during the G League bubble season. He had at least 20 points in nine games this past season and was the only player on the Ignite team to score 30 points in a game. Green is looking great in pre-draft workouts and has the potential to be the best long-term prospect to come out of this draft.