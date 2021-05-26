Grilling, Florida Style

As Florida’s summer brews, it’s time to brush off those grill grates and stock up on charcoal because grilling season is here! Spending the last decade as a Michigander-turned-Floridian, I grill year round, even through the temperamental afternoon storms. It’s tough to beat those sexy char marks on grilled fresh produce or the smoky aftertaste of a grilled steak. Sure, burgers, hot dogs and ribs are classic fare for a backyard barbecue, but this summer is a great time to step up your grilling game. With an abundance of fresh vegetables and Gulf seafood at our fingertips, the possibilities for grilled goodness are endless! (Note that all of my recipes assume your grill is cleaned, oiled and ready to cook!)