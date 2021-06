Some of the best (and the worst) celebrity couples are the ones you'd least expect. From Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley — who we didn't even know knew one another — getting engaged to a potential throuple involving a Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson, 2021 has certainly thrown us for a loop when it comes to celebrity couple expectations. As if the new celeb couples weren't already wild enough, 2021 has also seen the second coming of Bennifer, aka Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 17 years after they first called it quits. Ahead, see all the celebrity couples, so far, whose 2021 relationship revelations have left us with more questions than answers.