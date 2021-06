JORDAN — The Lake City girls golf team is right where it has been all season: In the No. 1 spot. The Tigers’ standout freshman isn’t far off. Lake City, which has been the No. 1-ranked Class AA team all season, played to its strengths on Tuesday in the opening round of the state meet at The Ridges at Sand Creek. The Tigers’ team score of 343 was good for a 16-shot lead over second-place Fergus Falls going into Wednesday’s final round, which is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.