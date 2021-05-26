Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Plymouth bus line to add service between Woods Hole, Logan

By Gintautas Dumcius
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The independent bus line with former Gov. Mitt Romney’s transportation chief as its president plans to add service to Boston’s Logan Airport from Woods Hole in southwestern Cape Cod.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
790
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Woods Hole, MA
Plymouth, MA
Government
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Line#Southwestern Cape Cod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Brookline, MABoston Globe

Listed: Stunning woodwork befits this one-bed condo in a former Brookline church

A piece of Brookline history is on the market. That piece is a one-bedroom, 1½-bath condominium inside the former St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 90 Park St. The work of architect George A. Clough — who designed several iconic Boston-area buildings, including Suffolk County Courthouse and The English High School — the Romanesque Revival building was dedicated in the late 1800s and for many years served as a touchstone for the Methodist community in Brookline. The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted into housing in the 1980s. Now the property’s vast history shines in Unit 31, a 1,220-square-foot condo listed at $949,000.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Hemming, but no hawing

The folks at the Boston City Archives report this photo comes from one Boston department's annual report. Can you place the scene?