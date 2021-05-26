Things usually get better with the passage of time
It is Sunday morning and it’s brisk. Not cool enough for a small, tastefully laid fire; but cool enough for coffee sipped in the darkness on the deck. This morning I also have a New Yorker that tells us about Elizabeth Loftus — a scientist who has spent most of her life trying to explain the mechanics of memory. Often explaining, in Court, whether or not one’s memory is a reliable, retrievable movie that can be removed from one’s brain, rebroadcast, and then placed into evidence.yourislandnews.com