Things usually get better with the passage of time

When you're hopelessly in love, sometimes you overlook some important aspects of life. Ok, maybe not YOU, but some people do. It's really difficult to ask questions to which you may not want to hear the answer. Before you take the plunge, we suggest having a very open and honest conversation with your partner. Here are our top five topics that should be addressed and discussed before marriage. After you have this talk, be sure to go over your communication skills. But first, get cozy with your partner and have these very important discussions before you decide to get married.