Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Things usually get better with the passage of time

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIt is Sunday morning and it’s brisk. Not cool enough for a small, tastefully laid fire; but cool enough for coffee sipped in the darkness on the deck. This morning I also have a New Yorker that tells us about Elizabeth Loftus — a scientist who has spent most of her life trying to explain the mechanics of memory. Often explaining, in Court, whether or not one’s memory is a reliable, retrievable movie that can be removed from one’s brain, rebroadcast, and then placed into evidence.

yourislandnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Loftus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passage Of Time#Veteran#Chemistry#A New Yorker#Court#French#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Family Relationshipsfinancialsamurai.com

Become A Better Father: Time To Man Up Dads!

Before becoming a father in 2017, I dreaded changing diapers. Now that I am a father, I long to win the poop lottery. To see my boy take a gigantic dump is curiously gratifying. Digestion system. Check!. Before becoming a father, I wrote a lot about supporting mothers because I...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

“Get the damn thing done!”

The one unalterable truth about writing a first draft. I lied. When I wrote that thing about “There are no screenwriting rules”…. It’s about first drafts. They are of such importance, I break my own rule about there not being any screenwriting rules by allowing this one rule. And here it is:
AmazonMic

35 Things Under $35 That Help You Get Much Better Sleep

Getting good shut-eye isn't always easy, and feeling sleep-deprived can completely ruin a day. If you have trouble falling and staying asleep, you're certainly not alone. Fortunately, there are plenty of products under $35 that can help you sleep better — and you can find a ton of them on Amazon.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
TV & Videossportswar.com

Great show. It gets even better.

Good clip from "What We Do In The Shadows". Recently started watching -- HokieDan95 06/14/2021 11:35AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Returns to Her Family after Leaving Them Many Years Ago, Son Teaches Her a Lesson – Subscriber Story

Ever since Sam’s mom left him and his father for another man, the ten-year-old resented her. One day, she came back and learns an important lesson from her son. Sam was only ten years old when his mom, Aurora, left their household. She had an affair with a wealthy man and wanted a better life, so she packed all her belongings and left her only son and husband.
AnimalsPosted by
The Week

Thousands of pigeons are missing in England in a 'Bermuda Triangle-style mystery'

Millions of people went about their business as usual last Saturday, utterly oblivious to the fact that it was "one of the very worst ever" days in pigeon racing history. A week ago, some 9,000 birds were released from Peterborough, in eastern England, bound for the North East in what was supposed to be a three-hour race (yes, this is apparently a whole thing). But nearly a week later, The Sun reports that "thousands" of birds are still missing in "a Bermuda Triangle-style mystery."
Relationship Adviceweddingchicks.com

5 Things You Better Discuss With Your Partner Before You Get Married

When you're hopelessly in love, sometimes you overlook some important aspects of life. Ok, maybe not YOU, but some people do. It's really difficult to ask questions to which you may not want to hear the answer. Before you take the plunge, we suggest having a very open and honest conversation with your partner. Here are our top five topics that should be addressed and discussed before marriage. After you have this talk, be sure to go over your communication skills. But first, get cozy with your partner and have these very important discussions before you decide to get married.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
Musicboxden.com

Clear Soul Forces-Get No Better

Love this record. They all talented but this record was hard to do better than. I have no reason to hate these dude but they had the YouTube algorithm on lock before there was one. I used to see their video in my recommendations every day for year no matter what I had been watching on YouTube.
Relationshipsthecarousel.com

Is It Time To Get New Friends?

New friends may be easy to come by, but how do you know they’ll stick? What if your existing friends have been taking your for granted? Is it time to give them a shake up? If you’re feeling like Nelly no-mates of late, there are simple solutions, says Casey Beros, author of The ‘Bad’ Girl’s Guide to Better (Murdoch Books). Casey shares her friendship advice here, with The Carousel.
Economyagupdate.com

Never a wrong time to do the right thing

In reading through emails from IFT Publications readers this past week, a common theme stood out to me. There were five separate emails that each asked about different issues, but all five of them asked about timing. Timing is the choice, judgment or control of when something should be completed....
Behind Viral Videosfoxsanantonio.com

Get Better Sleep

Here's a new health tip from TikTok, mind you with zero science to back it up. Trouble sleeping? Just drink some lettuce water. You basically just make tea but instead of a tea bag, you shove some iceberg lettuce in a cup, pour hot water on it, and let it steep for ten minutes. For more trending stories, watch the full clip!
ReligionRed Wing Republican Eagle

Church Mouse: Getting a bit better focused

They offered me something new at the eye clinic. They told me right up front that insurance wouldn’t cover it, but it seemed like a good way to spend $35. After a little assistance from the technician to get me lined up correctly to focus on the crosshairs of the “target,” the new young doctor was able to tell a lot of reassuring things about the specific condition of my vision and other general potential health issues based on the appearance of the vasculature at the back of my eyes.
Public HealthBBC

Pandemic pregnancy: 'Our baby lived for two precious days'

Pregnancy during a pandemic is challenging enough for families, but Jessica Herbert had the added stress of knowing her baby was unlikely to survive. When Jessica, an arboriculturist in York, fell pregnant she and husband Simon were both delighted and nervous, having previously been through seven miscarriages. At the first...