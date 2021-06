GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Natalie Lugo breezed through the first six hitters of the Georgia lineup without any issue, but gave up a leadoff home run to begin the top of the third, and the Gators offense never could dent the Bulldogs pitching as Florida lost the Super Regionals series opener 4-0. In the first postseason matchup since the Gators run-ruled the Bulldogs in the 2018 Women’s College World Series, Florida’s normally hot bats were quieted by Georgia pitcher Mary Avant Wilson’s combination of pitches. Wilson threw a complete game, three hitter, while only walking two and striking out nine.