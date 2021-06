Phytoplankton are crucial to the ecosystem of the ocean. They are the base of the food chain, drive the transport of nutrients across the sea, and provide nearly half of the world’s oxygen via photosynthesis. When they die, half of their carbon is consumed by bacteria, and those bacteria provide phytoplankton, during their life, with essential micronutrients and vitamins. This symbiotic relationship is the basis for new research by Assistant Professor of Biology Kristen Whalen that will now be supported by a new $374,267 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).