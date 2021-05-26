Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bill heading to Congress to ban seclusion, restraints in schools

By Char Adams
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressional Democrats will introduce a bill to make it illegal for any school receiving federal funding to use seclusion or dangerous restraints on students. The Keeping All Students Safe Act would bar school personnel and police stationed on campus from physically restraining students in potentially life-threatening ways, like restricting their breathing or using a prone or supine restraint. Non-life-threatening restraint tactics — except prone or supine — may be used if the student "poses an imminent danger" to themselves or those present.

