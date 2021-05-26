Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

SIX SIGNS OF HEARING LOSS

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 12 days ago

Approximately 30% of adults between the ages of 65 and 74 are affected by hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD). However, since hearing loss is painless and slow to occur, many don’t realize they need a hearing aid. In fact, only one out of five people who could benefit from a hearing aid actually wears one. May is Better Hearing and Speech Month and is a great time to remind readers of the signs they should be on the lookout for when it comes to hearing loss and whether a hearing aid could be beneficial.

yourislandnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#Radio#Nidcd#Beltone#Hearing Loss#Loss Signs#Conversation#Extended Periods#Audio Signals#People#Adults#Time#Communication#Frequent Breaks#Earbud Volume#Earbuds#Family#Friends#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Relationshipsmacaronikid.com

Is Your Child is Suffering From Hearing Loss?

A parent’s responsibility while raising children is a never-ending task. From their health to their education from their social skills to providing a nurturing and safe environment, there is so much to do!. One issue that is so often overlooked is how our children hear. Our hearing connects us to...
Public Healthmyheraldreview.com

Good Morning: What? Masks are causing hearing loss

There was that sinking feeling that always accompanies the loss of something valuable. Suddenly, the hearing aid was missing. Despite numerous touches to the back of the ear, the aid didn’t magically reappear. Pulling the car over and closely inspecting the floor mat, the space between the seats, under the seats and other areas around the interior of the car didn’t turn up the hearing aid.
Diseases & Treatmentsbostonnews.net

How to Deal with Age-Related Hearing Loss

As we get older, our bodies break down in a whole host of ways. We might develop aches and pains where none existed before; we might find ourselves squinting at the TV, or at distance license plates; we might struggle to remember the names of close family members. Among the...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Facilitating speech comprehension in rare inherited hearing loss patients

Hearing loss is a disability that affects approximately 5% of the world's population. Clinically determining the exact site of the lesion is critical for choosing a proper treatment for hearing loss. For example, subjects with damage in sound conduction or mild outer hair cell damage would benefit from hearing aids, while those with significant damage to outer or inner hair cells would benefit from cochlear implants. On the other hand, the subjects with impairments in more central structures such as the cochlear nerve, brainstem, or brain do not benefit from either hearing aids or cochlear implants. However, the role of impairments in cochlear glial cells in hearing loss is not as well known. While it is known that connexin channels in cochlear glial cells play important role in mediating potassium current in the cochlea, the molecular and cellular mechanism of connexin channels and their role in progressive hearing loss has not been studied extensively.
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

Treating hearing loss keeps brains active and healthy

RAPID CITY, S.D. — New research is being conducted every year to understand all the effects hearing loss has on a person. Even in the last five years our understanding of hearing loss and brain health has become much clearer. Doctors agree that hearing loss can lead to everything from depression to social isolation and even dementia. While there is still a lot of research to be done, one thing is clear – the connection between hearing health and brain health are tightly interwoven.
HealthKWQC

Midday Medical: Why is hearing loss common in diabetics?

Base of the Thumb Arthritis for Midday Medical. Interview with Dr. Megan Crosmer of Orthopaedic Specialists. A family physician stresses the importance of school physicals and why you should make the appointment now. Health. Vaccinating 12-to-15-year-olds against Covid-19 Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT. Get up-to-date information on...
KidsKSAT 12

Children with hearing loss could be experiencing cognitive fatigue

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- According to the CDC, between one and five out of every 1,000 children has hearing loss. School can be exhausting for these kids, who work extra hard to capture what teachers and other students are saying. Researchers from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine find that...
Healthharbinclinic.com

Hear Us Out: Breaking Down Common Hearing Loss Misconceptions

Although most people will be affected by hearing loss at some point in their life, many questions and misconceptions surround the topic. These misconceptions spread a vast misunderstanding of hearing damage and push false information. Hearing is an essential component of our health, and our Audiologists want patients to have the proper knowledge and understanding of the topic to take care of their hearing.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Antiviral May Improve Hearing Loss in Congenital CMV

Infants with isolated sensorineural hearing loss as a result of congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV) infection may benefit from treatment with valganciclovir, according to results from the CONCERT nonrandomized trial. Subjects were found through the Newborn Hearing Screening program, using dried blood spot screening to confirm cCMV Infection. As a result of...
Healthbloomberglaw.com

Gangrene, Hearing Loss Show Delta Variant May Be More Severe (1)

The coronavirus variant driving India’s devastating Covid-19 second wave is the most infectious to emerge so far. Doctors now want to know if it’s also more severe. Hearing impairment, severe gastric upsets and blood clots leading to gangrene, symptoms not typically seen in Covid patients, have been linked by doctors in India to the so-called delta variant. In England and Scotland, early evidence suggests the strain -- which is also now dominant there -- carries a higher risk of hospitalization.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: One Old Man Had Problems with His Hearing

The following joke is pretty much a warning to never underestimate the elderly. Read on to find out how one elderly man outsmarted his whole family while living with hearing problems. For years an elderly man struggled with severe hearing problems. People could literally sit and talk around him, and...
Diseases & Treatmentsphillyvoice.com

Six early signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Did you know that 50 million people worldwide are living with dementia? Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills. It’s the most common form of dementia and can develop from multiple factors, such as age, genetics, lifestyle and environment.
Diseases & Treatmentsdailynewsen.com

Hearing Loss in Contact Sports

If you’re participating in contact sports, whether it’s football or mixed martial arts, then you run the risk that you’ll be injured. Among the more long-lasting and subtle of these injuries are those that affect your hearing. In many cases, it can be difficult to disentangle the causes and effects, and hearing loss is something that can creep in increments over long periods of time.
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Screening for hearing loss before it happens

Two Washington State University researchers want to help pharmaceutical companies know if their drugs may cause hearing loss before they hit the market. “There are a number of different drugs that cause hearing loss, but we only know that because patients receive these drugs and start reporting hearing loss,” said Allison Coffin, a neuroscientist at WSU Vancouver. “Hearing loss is not tested for as a possible side effect during drug development or clinical trials. There has to be a better way.”
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Osteoporosis Linked to Increased Risk of Hearing Loss

Women with osteoporosis, low bone density, or a previous vertebral fracture show significant increases in the risk of hearing loss compared to those without osteoporosis, according to a new study with more than three decades of follow-up. The use of bisphosphonate therapy did not alter the risk, the researchers found.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Lose This Feeling, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says

The earliest signs of dementia may not necessarily show up as the kinds of symptoms you might expect. In fact, some red flags that may present themselves when the condition first begins to develop can sometimes be mistaken for another ailment. But according to a study, it may be an early sign of dementia if you lose this one feeling. Read on to see which symptom you should be aware of.
Mental HealthTimes Union

HearingLife Teams Up with Renowned Psychotherapist Tom Kersting to Help Americans Turn Hearing Loss into Hearing Gain

SOMERSET, N.J. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. HearingLife, a leader in delivering life-changing hearing care, has teamed up with renowned psychotherapist and best-selling author, Tom Kersting, to help others like himself with hearing loss through the #HearingGain campaign. The recently launched effort encourages those with hearing loss to realize the value of their hearing and discover how much they gain by understanding the signs of hearing loss and treating it appropriately. Kersting not only shares his personal experience with hearing loss and getting fitted for hearing aids, but will also collaborate with HearingLife to offer guidance, encourage people to tell their stories of what they gained from getting the proper care and provide resources for individuals and their loved ones who are experiencing hearing difficulty at HearingLife.com/HearingGain.