Idaho State

Makeover of Idaho 25 in East Jerome County Begins June 1

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 15 days ago
EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-The rehabilitation of Idaho Highway 25 from Eden to the interstate begins on June 1. Crews will be working from milepost 18, which is about four miles west of Eden, to Interstate 84 in Jerome County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The roadway will be pulverized, then...

KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

#Idaho 25#Klix#Itd#East Jerome County#Construction#Crews#Fall#Flaggers#Community#Cement#Guide#Interstate 84
