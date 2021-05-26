Cancel
AI enabled EKGs find difference between numerical and biological age significantly affects health, longevity

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 12 days ago

You might be older — or younger — than you think. A new study found that differences between a person’s age in years and his or her biological age, as predicted by an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled EKG, can provide measurable insights into health and longevity. The AI model accurately predicted...

yourislandnews.com
