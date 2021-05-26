AI enabled EKGs find difference between numerical and biological age significantly affects health, longevity

The findings on the relationship between marital status and hypertension are inconsistent. We aimed to explore age differences in their associations. We used Hainan Hypertension Survey data, including 13,088 individuals aged more than 25 years, as part of the China Hypertension Survey study, a population-based nationwide study. The marital status was classified as following three groups: the unmarried, the married, and those who formerly lived with his/her spouse. We examined the association between marital status and blood pressure levels and the odds of hypertension across different ages and sex. The participants’ mean age was 49.9 ± 17 years, 49% were male, and 23% experienced hypertension. The multivariable logistic regression model showed among younger (<40 years) and older (≥60 years) participants, the married subjects appeared to have higher odds of hypertension compared with the unmarried counterparts, particular for men (Pheterogeneity = 0.039), after adjustment for age, sex, smoking, drinking, education background, employment situation, and body mass index. Compared with the unmarried and the married people, younger persons who previously had partners had a higher OR of hypertension than the older counterparts, and the ORs tended to decline with age (All Ptrend ≤ 0.005). The associations between marital status and blood pressure levels from multivariable linear regression models seemed consistent with the relationships mentioned above from logistic regression models. Our study indicates a marital status change is associated with a higher odds of hypertension, and it appears to be more obvious in young people.