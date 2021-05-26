Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

The year is 2021, and one of America's largest auto manufacturers Ford is running out of cars to sell. The automotive industry has been hit extra hard in the past two years, first by the pandemic, and then by a crippling chip shortage. In order to keep its customers from moving over to the competition, Ford is doubling the value of existing discounts on certain cars. The move, which according to Cars Direct was confirmed in a letter to dealers, should help alleviate the skyrocketing prices of new cars in the US, but some popular Ford products will be excluded from this double-up deal.